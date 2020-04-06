UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by stimulus packages

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The incentives and stimulus packages recently launched at the country level continue to reflect positively on the UAE financial markets, leaving the country's two main bourses in the green yet again driven by selective buys targeting powerhouse banking and property shares in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Backed by the positive sentiments, the general index of Abu Dhabi climbed 1.

28 percent to 3,722 pts, with Dubai Financial Market following suit, ending up 0.57 percent to 1,691 pts.

A total of 7,903 deals worth AED490 million were conducted over 277 million shares.

Etisalat was among the best performers, edging to AED14. Another heavyweight, FAB, edged to AED10 and Aldar Properties to AED1.47.

In Dubai, Emaar continued its upward streak to hit AED2.25, followed by Emaar Development to AED1.92 and Aramex to AED2.59.