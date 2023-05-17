UrduPoint.com

UAE Stock Markets End In Green Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) UAE stock markets closed in the green Wednesday, driven by the real estate and construction indexes in Abu Dhabi, as well as the financials in Dubai, where the general index ended 1.611 percent up, with ADX finishing 0.184 percent higher on the last trading session.

In the capital, Bayanat AI Company was the best performer, closing 6.350 percent higher at AED4.190. ADNOC Drilling maintained its favorable performance, ending 2.940 percent percent higher at AED3.

830. Multiply Group, Methaq Takaful Insurance, ALPHA Dhabi Holding, and RAK Properties contributed to today's gains after closing higher 4.7 percent , 4.050 percent, 3.960 percent and 3.24 percent respectively.

In Dubai, CBD led the banking sector's gains with a significant rise to AED4.6, 6.240 percent up, followed by Ajman Bank which likewise ended favorably at AED1.890, 4.42 percent up. The Gulf Navigation Holding is today's best gainer, after surging 11.760 percent to AED 1.520.

