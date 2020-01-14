UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) UAE stock markets continued their rise for the second consecutive day, amid improvements in trading, with market capitalisation of trading companies reaching AED7.1 billion.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index increased 68 points or 1.34 percent since the beginning of 2020.

Today's numbers reveal the Abu Dhabi Securities Market rose to 5,168.62 points, a 1.

07 percent rise from the previous day (5,113.75). Historically, the ADX General reached an all time high of 5,426.25 in April of 2019.

Abu Dhabi's markets saw shares for First Abu Dhabi Bank increase to AED15.56, up 6.14 percent since the beginning of 2020. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's share trading figures also rose to AED8.06, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank shares dropped to AED5.50.

As for Dubai, the DFM General registered 2,802 points, an increase of 0.98 percent or 27.32 points, from the previous day.