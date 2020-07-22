UrduPoint.com
UAE Stock Markets Gain AED8.7 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:45 AM

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Upbeat sentiments drove UAE stock markets high on Tuesday, with trades focused on property and banking blue chips in Abu Dhabi and Dubai whose general indexes closed higher than the last trading session at 4,256 pts and 2,088pts, respectively, after securing gains of around AED8.7 billion in market cap.

In the capital's bourse, FAB rose to AED10.66 followed by ADCB at AED5.14, and TAQA to AED1.5 In Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates NBD closed around 5 percent higher than previous session at AED9.14. Emaar capitalised on the positive note and climbed to AED2.70, followed by Emaar Malls to AED1.44 and Arabtec to 0.49 fils.

A total of 5,611 transactions were conducted today worth AED348 million over 269 million shares.

