UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2023 (WAM) – UAE stock markets closed in the green Monday, maintaining their pre-Eid upward streak, with the telecommunication, consumer, and energy indexes driving the capital's bourse to end the session 0.212 % higher as the real estate sector led the DFM to close 0.

379% up.

Index FADGI was powered by Abu Dhabi Company for Building, which was the best performer and soared 14.620 % to AED0.196. ADNOC Gas rallied to AED3.150, 2.940% up as Etisalat led the telecommunications index, edging up to AED23.960, 2.480 % higher.

In Dubai, leading real estate financier, Amlak, climbed 5.580% to AED0.852 as Dart Al