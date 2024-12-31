Open Menu

UAE Stock Markets Post AED257 Bn Market Cap Growth Driven By Strong Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2024 (WAM) – The UAE's stock markets experienced substantial growth in 2024, driven by a robust economy, foreign investments, and IPOs. Both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market saw significant increases in their market cap and trading volumes. This growth solidified the UAE's position as a leading investment destination in the region.

At the end of 2024, the combined market cap of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets surpassed AED3.905 trillion, compared to AED3.648 trillion at the end of 2023.

With this performance, the local markets solidified the momentum they had gained in previous years, reinforcing their position as one of the most prominent investment destinations in the region and the world, and concluded 2024 with an impressive increase of approximately AED257 billion in their market capitalisation.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw its market capitalisation grow to AED2.

998 trillion at the close of the market on December 31, 2024, compared to AED 2.961 trillion at the end of 2023.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) also boosted its market capitalisation to AED906.912 billion at the end of 2024, compared to AED687.5 billion at the end of the previous year.

In terms of trading, the local markets attracted more than AED449 billion in trading value during 2024, with AED342.4 billion on the ADX and AED106.7 billion on the DFM.

The total volume of shares traded during the year exceeded 142 billion shares, with 90.16 billion shares traded on the ADX and 51.85 billion shares on the DFM. Trading took place through more than 7.2 million transactions, with 4.655 million on the ADX and 2.55 million on the DFM.

At the close of the 2024 trading year, the FTSE ADX General closed at 9,414.460 points, while the DFM General Index ended today's session above 5,158.670 points.

