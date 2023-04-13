UAE stock markets rally continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) UAE stock markets Wednesday maintained their upward streak, with the Dubai main index hitting a seven-month high closing 1.518% higher, and the capital's bourse ending today's session 0.389% up driven by AI firms.

Index FADGI was powered by Bayant, an AI-powered geospatial solutions businesses, which was the best performer, soaring 15% up to AED3.

910 as Presight AI Holding, a unit of Abu Dhabi's G42 group, followed suit, growing 2.760% to AED3.350. ADCB continued its favourbale performance and closed 3.630% up at AED8.860.

At DFM, Dubai Investment Company was among the best performers, closing 3.8% up at AED2.460, as Ekttitab Holding continued its upward streak, ending the session 3.77% up at AED0.110. Property giant Emaar edged 3.5% higher to AED5.910 as Emaar Development followed suit and rose 2.31% up to AED5.76.