UAE stocks close in green

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Driven by banking and realty blue chips, the UAE stock markets closed in the green Sunday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 4,900 points, before ending 0.33 percent up at 4,871, with Dubai Financial Market following suit and rising 0.27 percent to 2,269 pts.

Emaar was among the best performers in the property sector, closing high at AED2.87. Union Properties climbed to 26 fils and Emirates NBD to AED1020.

In Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB continued its upward streak to AED12.46, ADQ up to AED40, and Aldar Properties at AED2.71.

A total of 4,410 deals were conducted worth around AED443 million over 228 million shares.