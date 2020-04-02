UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Close In Green

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE stocks close in green

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Driven by a buying spree targeting property, banking and logistics blue chips, much of which happened in the last hour of trading in today's session, the UAE stock markets closed in the green Thursday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 3,758 points, 0.

35 percent up over the last session of trading, with Dubai Financial Market following suit and edging up 0.12 percent to 1,722 pts.

Emaar was among the best performers, closing high at AED2.18, followed by Emaar Malls at AED1.14 and Aramex at AED2.33.

In Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB climbed to AED9.99, while ADNOC Distribution closed high at AED2.83 and Aldar Properties at AED1.5.

A total of 5,342 deals were conducted worth around AED320 million over 194 million share.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Market Share Best Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting to ..

51 minutes ago

Asim Jofa prepares protective dress for doctors tr ..

2 minutes ago

UN Agencies Prepare Shipment of Aid for Myanmar Am ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ready to Organize Next Round of Syria T ..

2 minutes ago

Incentives to construction sector to increase jobs ..

2 minutes ago

Relief package to be provided to all labourers: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.