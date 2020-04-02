UAE stocks close in green

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Driven by a buying spree targeting property, banking and logistics blue chips, much of which happened in the last hour of trading in today's session, the UAE stock markets closed in the green Thursday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 3,758 points, 0.

35 percent up over the last session of trading, with Dubai Financial Market following suit and edging up 0.12 percent to 1,722 pts.

Emaar was among the best performers, closing high at AED2.18, followed by Emaar Malls at AED1.14 and Aramex at AED2.33.

In Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB climbed to AED9.99, while ADNOC Distribution closed high at AED2.83 and Aldar Properties at AED1.5.

A total of 5,342 deals were conducted worth around AED320 million over 194 million share.