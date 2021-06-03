UAE stocks close in green amid increased market liquidity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Driven by banking and realty blue chips, the UAE stock markets closed in the green Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 6,626 points, 0.19 percent up, with Dubai Financial Market rising 0.06 percent to 2,839 pts amid increased liquidity of AED1.59 bn in both bourses.

In Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the International Holding Company (IHC) was the best performer, rallying to AED95.5 amid AED709 million in trades. First Abu Dhabi Bank continued its upward streak to AED17 in mid-session before closing at AED16.

98 amid AED300 million of transactions.

Etisalat joined the winner wagon, closing at AED21.92. Aldar Properties ended favourably at AED3.69.

In Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank edged up to AED4.87; Damac to AED1.45; Dar Al Takaful to AED1.04 and Ajman Bank to 47 fils A total of 3,927 deals were conducted in ADX worth around AED1.4 billion over 124 million shares. At DFM, 3,170 deals were struck over 150 million shares worth AED189 million.