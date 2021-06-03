UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Close In Green Amid Increased Market Liquidity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market liquidity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Driven by banking and realty blue chips, the UAE stock markets closed in the green Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 6,626 points, 0.19 percent up, with Dubai Financial Market rising 0.06 percent to 2,839 pts amid increased liquidity of AED1.59 bn in both bourses.

In Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the International Holding Company (IHC) was the best performer, rallying to AED95.5 amid AED709 million in trades. First Abu Dhabi Bank continued its upward streak to AED17 in mid-session before closing at AED16.

98 amid AED300 million of transactions.

Etisalat joined the winner wagon, closing at AED21.92. Aldar Properties ended favourably at AED3.69.

In Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank edged up to AED4.87; Damac to AED1.45; Dar Al Takaful to AED1.04 and Ajman Bank to 47 fils A total of 3,927 deals were conducted in ADX worth around AED1.4 billion over 124 million shares. At DFM, 3,170 deals were struck over 150 million shares worth AED189 million.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Ajman Company Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Dubai Islamic Bank Market Islamabad High Court Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

6 minutes ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

1 hour ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

2 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.