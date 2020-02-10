UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Close In Green Monday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE stocks close in green Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The UAE's two main bourses rallied today driven by selective purchases targeting a number of blue chips at the property and banking sectors amidst positive sentiments created by the financial statements of 2019 which saw leading companies announcing dividends that encouraged traders to purchase their shares.

Against this backdrop, the Dubai Financial Market's General Index closed high at 2765 points, a growth of 0.47 percent over the last session, with Abu Dhabi Securities' Exchange following suit and closing up 0.06 percent at 5093.

The ADX-listed ADCB edged up to AED7.83 at the end of Monday's session; Etisalat up to AED16.18 and Aldar Properties at AED2.27.

At DFM, the Dubai Islamic Bank picked up to AED6.69, followed by Emaar at AED4.02 and Air Arabia at AED1.56.

A total of 3,604 deals were conducted today worth AED340 million over 56 million shares.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Dubai Financial Market 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

54 seconds ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 minute ago

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

31 minutes ago

Judicial Commission of Pakistan nominates Justice ..

2 minutes ago

TMAs directed for indiscriminate anti-encroachment ..

2 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash for expediting development work in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.