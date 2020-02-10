UAE stocks close in green Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The UAE's two main bourses rallied today driven by selective purchases targeting a number of blue chips at the property and banking sectors amidst positive sentiments created by the financial statements of 2019 which saw leading companies announcing dividends that encouraged traders to purchase their shares.

Against this backdrop, the Dubai Financial Market's General Index closed high at 2765 points, a growth of 0.47 percent over the last session, with Abu Dhabi Securities' Exchange following suit and closing up 0.06 percent at 5093.

The ADX-listed ADCB edged up to AED7.83 at the end of Monday's session; Etisalat up to AED16.18 and Aldar Properties at AED2.27.

At DFM, the Dubai Islamic Bank picked up to AED6.69, followed by Emaar at AED4.02 and Air Arabia at AED1.56.

A total of 3,604 deals were conducted today worth AED340 million over 56 million shares.