UAE Stocks Gain AED11 Bn In Two Sessions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE stocks gain AED11 bn in two sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Upbeat sentiments triggered by the positive performance of banking and telecommunications companies for the second straight session earned the UAE capital markets around AED11 billion in market cap at the close of Wednesday's session.

At the capital's bourse, the general index rose 1.1 percent to 4,376 pts. FAB closed at AED11.60, and ADCB at AED5.23.

Etisalat was among the best performers, growing significantly to AED16.78.

The Dubai Financial Market's general index rose to 2071 pts, or 0.04 percent over the last trading session. This was motivated by the positive performance of leading banking shares, including the Emirates NBD which continued its positive performance and closed at AED8.93, followed by the Dubai Islamic Bank which ended the session at AED3.89.

A total of 5,881 deals were conducted worth AED408 million over 303 million shares.

