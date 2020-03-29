UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Gain AED12.5 Bn In Market Cap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The UAE stocks continue to respond favourably to the country-level fiscal incentives and stimulus packages being launched, and gained AED12.5 billion in market cap by the end of Sunday's session.

Capitalising on the improving sentiments, Abu Dhabi's Main Index rallied 2.87 percent and closed at 3,878 points, with DFM following suit, rising 1.

28 pct to 1832.

A total of 4862 transactions were conducted today worth AED350 million over 211 million shares.

Blue chips like Etisalat was the best performer in Dubai, rising to AED14.18, while FAB continued its upward movement and closed at AED10.4.

In Dubai, Emaar led the race and edged up to AED2.43, followed by Emaar Malls which ended the session at AED1.13 and Emaar Development at AED2.33.

