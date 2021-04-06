UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED14.66 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:45 AM

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) UAE financial markets on Monday posted decent gains of around AED14.66 bn in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that hit AED925 million.

The upbeat sentiments saw ADX closing higher around 1.04 pct at 6,015 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.

91 pct to 2,573 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Galfar was closed favourably at AED1.62 and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose to AED5.08.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties edged up to AED3.60; Aramex to AED4.05; Dubai Islamic Bank to AED4.65; and Emirates NBD to AED11.50 A total of 3,271 deals were conducted worth around AED925 million over 180 mn shares in both bourses.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Stocks Dubai Islamic Bank Market Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

36 minutes ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

1 hour ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s visionary leadership outlines path for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.