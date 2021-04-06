UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) UAE financial markets on Monday posted decent gains of around AED14.66 bn in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that hit AED925 million.

The upbeat sentiments saw ADX closing higher around 1.04 pct at 6,015 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.

91 pct to 2,573 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Galfar was closed favourably at AED1.62 and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose to AED5.08.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties edged up to AED3.60; Aramex to AED4.05; Dubai Islamic Bank to AED4.65; and Emirates NBD to AED11.50 A total of 3,271 deals were conducted worth around AED925 million over 180 mn shares in both bourses.