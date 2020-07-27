UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Gain AED1.5 Bn Monday

Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE stocks gain AED1.5 bn Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Positivity continued to be felt on Monday in the country's two main bourses, earning the trading companies around AED1.5 bn in market cap, driven by the top bank and realty stocks.

In the capital, the main index closed 1.06 percent higher than the last trading session at 4,330 pts.

Dubai Financial Market likewise grew 0.10 percent to 2,061 pts.

In more detail, FAB closed at AED10.96, and ADCB at AED5.14. ADNOC Distribution continued its upward streak and ended high at AED3.13. In the DFM, Damac grew 8.3 percent to 94 fils and Union Properties to 29 fils In terms of liquidity, a total of 7,726 deals were conducted over 500 million shares worth AED454 million.

