UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED15.8 Bn Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Driven by powerhouse realty and bank shares, the listed companies in UAE financial markets posted combined gains of AED15.8 bn in market cap on the first trading day of the month.

Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index was up 0.45 percent to 4,324 points today, driven by gains by some of the blue chips, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 0.

70 percent high at 2,065 pts.

In Abu Dhabi, FAB closed high at AED11, followed by ADCB, AED5.04, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) continuing its upward streak to AED1.44.

In Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates NBD rose to AED9.01, with the Union Properties maintaining its positive performance, closing up at 35 fils, and Deyaar Development to 28 fils.

A total of 7,722 deals were conducted worth AED450 million over 629 million shares.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Bank Dubai Financial Market Stocks Market Million

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

36 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

51 minutes ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League announces fixtures kick-off dates a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.