UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Driven by powerhouse realty and bank shares, the listed companies in UAE financial markets posted combined gains of AED15.8 bn in market cap on the first trading day of the month.

Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index was up 0.45 percent to 4,324 points today, driven by gains by some of the blue chips, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 0.

70 percent high at 2,065 pts.

In Abu Dhabi, FAB closed high at AED11, followed by ADCB, AED5.04, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) continuing its upward streak to AED1.44.

In Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates NBD rose to AED9.01, with the Union Properties maintaining its positive performance, closing up at 35 fils, and Deyaar Development to 28 fils.

A total of 7,722 deals were conducted worth AED450 million over 629 million shares.