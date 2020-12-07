UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED16 Bn Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) UAE financial markets on Sunday gained around AED16 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments which sent the main indexes of Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses up 1.38 percent and 2.57 percent respectively, after 9239 deals worth over AED1 billion over 627 million shares.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB rose to AED12.90, and ADCB to AED6.09. TAQA likewise increased to AED1.54 and RAK Ceramics to AED1.45.

In the Dubai Financial Market, which closed at a several-month high of 2481 pts, Emaar Properties ended positively at AED3.44, followed by Emaar Properties at AED2.86 and Damac at AED1.31.

Dubai Islamic Bank also closed high at AED4.58, Aramex, AED4.08 and Dubai Investments PJSC, at AED1.31.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Sunday Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

2 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

3 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

5 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

5 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.