UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) UAE financial markets on Sunday gained around AED16 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments which sent the main indexes of Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses up 1.38 percent and 2.57 percent respectively, after 9239 deals worth over AED1 billion over 627 million shares.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB rose to AED12.90, and ADCB to AED6.09. TAQA likewise increased to AED1.54 and RAK Ceramics to AED1.45.

In the Dubai Financial Market, which closed at a several-month high of 2481 pts, Emaar Properties ended positively at AED3.44, followed by Emaar Properties at AED2.86 and Damac at AED1.31.

Dubai Islamic Bank also closed high at AED4.58, Aramex, AED4.08 and Dubai Investments PJSC, at AED1.31.