UAE Stocks Gain AED16 Bn Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Upbeat sentiments continued Sunday to drive UAE stock markets, with trades focused on property and banking blue chips in Abu Dhabi and Dubai whose general indexes closed higher than the last trading session at 4,200 pts and 1,906 pts, respectively, after securing gains of around AED16 billion in market cap.

In the capital's bourse, FAB closed high at AED12.

5 followed by ADCB at AED4.49, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank at AED3.4.

In Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates NBD continued its upward streak, closing at AED8.8, followed by the Dubai Islamic Bank at AED3.35. Emaar capitalised on the positive note running since the past week, and climbed to AED2.5, followed by Emaar Development at AED2.16 and Emaar Malls at AED1.15.

A total of 6,341 transactions were conducted today worth AED400 million over 310 million shares.

