UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Positivity continued to be felt on Sunday in the country's two main bourses, earning the trading companies around AED1.7 bn in market cap, driven by the top bank stocks.

In the capital, the main index closed 0.

44 percent higher than the last trading session at 4,304 pts, while Dubai Financial Market steadied at 2,085 pts.

In more detail, FAB maintained its positive performance and climbed to AED11.20, while ADNOC Distribution continued its upward streak and ended high at AED3.03. In the DFM, Air Arabia PJSC rose to AED1.24, Dubai Islamic Bank to AED3.89 , and du to AED5.06.

In terms of liquidity, a total of 2,866 deals were conducted over 217 million shares worth AED210 million.