UAE stocks gain AED17.4 bn in three sessions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Upbeat sentiments continued for the third day straight at UAE financial markets amid increased cash flows that saw the twin bourses of Abu Dhabi and Dubai gaining a combined AED17.4 bn since Sunday.

The two bourses Tuesday posted gains of around AED6.6 billion in market cap, with ADX closing higher around 0.

72 pct than the last session at 5,749 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.1 pct to 2,621 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Distribution closed high at AED4.32; FAB at AED14.70; Etisalat at AED20.94 and ADQ to AED49.5.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emirates NBD climbed to AED11.70; du to AED7.17, and Damac to AED1.16.

A total of 5,880 deals were conducted worth around AED1.1 bn over 400 mn shares in both bourses.