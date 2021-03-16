UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED17.4 Bn In Three Sessions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

UAE stocks gain AED17.4 bn in three sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Upbeat sentiments continued for the third day straight at UAE financial markets amid increased cash flows that saw the twin bourses of Abu Dhabi and Dubai gaining a combined AED17.4 bn since Sunday.

The two bourses Tuesday posted gains of around AED6.6 billion in market cap, with ADX closing higher around 0.

72 pct than the last session at 5,749 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.1 pct to 2,621 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Distribution closed high at AED4.32; FAB at AED14.70; Etisalat at AED20.94 and ADQ to AED49.5.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emirates NBD climbed to AED11.70; du to AED7.17, and Damac to AED1.16.

A total of 5,880 deals were conducted worth around AED1.1 bn over 400 mn shares in both bourses.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Stocks Sunday Market Billion

Recent Stories

MoHAP calls for nationwide participation in ground ..

32 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

2 hours ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

2 hours ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

2 hours ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

2 hours ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.