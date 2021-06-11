UAE stocks gain AED23 bn in market cap in five sessions

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) UAE financial markets continued to extend gains on Thursday following high sales declared by some blue chips. Over AED8.2 bn transactions were struck today, pushing the Abu Dhabi main share index around 1.7 percent up to 6,716 pts, with the Dubai main index following suit, edging up 0.06 pct to 2,842 pts.

ADX-listed International Holding Company continued its upward streak to AED97.4 amid AED3.53 bn in transactions. FAB also was among the best performers, closing favourably at AED16.94 following transactions worth AED1.13 bn. Aldar Properties likewise edged up to AED3.81 after AED1 bn in deals.

Today's transactions increased the market cap of listed firms by AED23 bn over the past five sessions.