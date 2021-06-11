UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED23 Bn In Market Cap In Five Sessions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE stocks gain AED23 bn in market cap in five sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) UAE financial markets continued to extend gains on Thursday following high sales declared by some blue chips. Over AED8.2 bn transactions were struck today, pushing the Abu Dhabi main share index around 1.7 percent up to 6,716 pts, with the Dubai main index following suit, edging up 0.06 pct to 2,842 pts.

ADX-listed International Holding Company continued its upward streak to AED97.4 amid AED3.53 bn in transactions. FAB also was among the best performers, closing favourably at AED16.94 following transactions worth AED1.13 bn. Aldar Properties likewise edged up to AED3.81 after AED1 bn in deals.

Today's transactions increased the market cap of listed firms by AED23 bn over the past five sessions.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Market Share Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

6 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

3 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.