UAE Stocks Gain AED2.6 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Traders continue to buy and sell amidst bullish sentiments at the UAE's two main bourses that led to gains of AED2.6 billion by the end of today's session, driven by property and banking blue chips and institutional recommendations to distribute lucrative dividends.

FAB was the best performer and edged up to AED15.60, followed by Dubai Islamic Bank which closed high at AED5.70.

The positive sentiments led the General Index of ADX to close high at 5178 points, up 0.21 percent over the past session, with DFM following suit, ending up 0.13 percent at 2792 points.

Up to 3475 transactions were conducted worth AED300 million over 150 million shares.

