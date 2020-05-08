UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) Upbeat sentiments prevailed in UAE stock markets Thursday, driven by banking blue chips in Abu Dhabi and Dubai whose general indexes closed 1 percent and 0.18 percent higher than the last trading session at 4,061 pts and 1,768 pts, respectively, after securing gains of around AED2.

6 billion in market cap.

In the capital's bourse, FAB edged higher to AED11.34. Al Waha Capital closed at 74 fils and Methaq Takaful Insurance at 56 fils.

In Dubai Financial Market, the Emirates NBD closed at AED8.66, followed by the Dubai Islamic Bank at AED3.48.

A total of 5360 transactions were conducted today worth AED280 million over 200 million shares.