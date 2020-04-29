UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Gain AED32.5 Bn In Three Successive Sessions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Against all odds, the UAE stocks secured combined gains of circa AED32.5 billion over the three sessions conducted since the beginning of Ramadan after upbeat sentiments earned traders today in the country's two main bourses around AED5.7 bn in market cap, driven by a positive performance by blue chips in the banking and realty sectors.

After two hour of lull at the beginning of today's trades, the stock markets recovered, concluding a total of 10,740 transactions worth AED450 million over 636 shares at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, which both closed higher 1.

21 percent at 4,220 pts, and 0.58 percent, 1,997 pts, respectively.

In the capital's bourse, Etisalat continued its upward streak and closed at AED15.60. FAB likewise ended the session high at AED11.38, followed by ADIB at AED3.52. At the property sector, Aldar closed positively at AED1.81.

At DFM, Emaar edged up at AED2.71 and, Dubai Islamic Bank closed at AED3.62.

