UAE Stocks Gain AED33.6 Billion In Five Sessions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:15 AM

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) The UAE's twin bourses continued today on their bullish trend backed by upbeat sentiments which manifested themselves in the listed companies gaining around AED33.6 billion in market cap since the beginning of Ramadan, with the mouthwatering prices of the majority of defensive stocks and blue chips driving the buying spree.

The general index of the Dubai Financial Market therefore grew 7 percent over the five sessions of the week, closing high at 2,026 against 1,891 last week.

The bullish trend was mainly driven by the rally in the realty and banking sectors. At DFM, the Emirates NBD rose to AED8.60 followed by DIB to AED3.67. Arabtec continued to increase and ended up at 71 fils.

In ADX, FAB edged up to AED11.60 and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to AED3.59.

The traded volume amounted to 383 million shares through 7,811 deals worth AED450 million.

