UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED3.8 Bn On Rising Confidence In Banking, Property Blue Chips

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in banking, property blue chips

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) The UAE stock markets rallied Sunday, driven by banking and property blue chips that kept sentiments high on the week's maiden trading, with the country's two main bourses booking AED3.8 bn in gains by the end of today's session.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, General Index maintained strong performance, closing up at 5,174 points, with Dubai Financial Market, DFM, likewise ending up 1.23 pc at 2,863 points.

Emaar continued its upward streak, spiking to AED4.

23, with Dubai Investments PJSC being among the best performers, closing at AED1.37; Aldar Properties up to AED2.25, followed by Arabtec's share at AED1.24 More momentum has been generated by the banking sector where FAB jumped to AED15.58, with Emirates NBD following suit up to AED13.90 after impressive trading of AED166 million. ADIB likewise closed high at AED5.63 following AED 40 million in trading.

A total of 2979 transactions worth AED420 million were conducted today over 171 million shares.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Dubai UAE Dirham Dubai Financial Market Sunday Market Share Best Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

1 hour ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

2 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

3 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

6 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.