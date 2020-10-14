UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED4 Bn In Market Cap

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:45 AM

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) UAE financial markets on Monday posted gains of around AED4 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments and positive financial statements released by listed firms.

For the second day straight, Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index continued to rise, edging up 0.27 pct to 4, 545 points, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 0.11 higher than last session at 2,237 points.

In Dubai Financial Market, Union Properties PJSC was among the best performers amid intensive trades worth over AED63 million, which sent its share up 10.

6 pct to 31 fils. Aramex rose to AED4.40 and Deyaar Development PJSC to 29 fils.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADQ significantly increased to AED39, amid AED162 million of transactions. Aldar Properties PJSC likewise ended high at AED2.07 and ADCB to AED5.83 A total of 6300 deals were conducted worth around AED740 million over 516 million shares in both bourses.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Stocks Market Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

15 minutes ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

1 hour ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

1 hour ago

Banks train staffers for house financing for low i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.