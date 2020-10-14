UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) UAE financial markets on Monday posted gains of around AED4 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments and positive financial statements released by listed firms.

For the second day straight, Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index continued to rise, edging up 0.27 pct to 4, 545 points, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 0.11 higher than last session at 2,237 points.

In Dubai Financial Market, Union Properties PJSC was among the best performers amid intensive trades worth over AED63 million, which sent its share up 10.

6 pct to 31 fils. Aramex rose to AED4.40 and Deyaar Development PJSC to 29 fils.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADQ significantly increased to AED39, amid AED162 million of transactions. Aldar Properties PJSC likewise ended high at AED2.07 and ADCB to AED5.83 A total of 6300 deals were conducted worth around AED740 million over 516 million shares in both bourses.