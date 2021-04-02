UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Gain AED4 Bn In Market Cap

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2021) UAE financial markets on Thursday posted decent gains of around AED4 bn in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that hit AED980 million.

The upbeat sentiments saw ADX closing higher around 0.50 pct at 5,941pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.

30 pct to 2,557 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADQ continued its upward streak to AED 64.80 amid AED212 million in deals, and Etisalat followed suit to AED22.06.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties closed at AED3.57, and Aramex to AED3.94.

A total of 3,936 deals were conducted worth around AED980 million over 253 mn shares in both bourses.

