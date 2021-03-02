UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) UAE financial markets on Tuesday posted gains of around AED5 billion in market cap, with ADX closing higher around 0.48 pct than the last session at 5,710 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.68 pct to 2569 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Distribution jumped to AED4.39; FAB closed at AED14.92; Aldar Properties to AED3.75 amid transactions of AED267 million.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties closed at AED3.63; Emirates NBD to AED11.20; and Dubai Islamic Bank to AED4.83.

A total of 6,228 deals were conducted worth around AED1.1 bn over 254 mn shares in both bourses.