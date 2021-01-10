UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Gain AED5.4 Bn In Market Cap

Sun 10th January 2021

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) Driven by banking and realty blue chips, the UAE stock markets continued their upward streak Sunday, with Abu Dhabi's main index touching 5,176 points, up 0.24 pct over the Thursday session, and Dubai Financial Market following suit and rising 1.85 pct to 2,674 pts, with the listed companies gaining AED5.4 bn in market cap.

Emaar was among the best performers in the realty sector, closing high at AED4.04, following deals worth AED110 million. Emaar Development followed suit and closed high at AED2.96 and Damac to AED1.45. Dubai Islamic Bank climbed to AEED4.83 and Air Arabia to AED1.38.

At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADCB posted decent gains and ended high at AED6.13; Aldar Properties rose to AED3.23, and ADNOC Distribution to AED3.89.

A total of 9,959 deals were conducted worth around AED1 billion over 621 million shares.

