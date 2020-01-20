UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The country's two main bourses maintained their significant gains for the second straight day, with the market cap of the trading companies hitting AED6.4 billion during the two sessions of today and yesterday.

Driven by the banking heavyweights, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index spiked to 5,213 points, an increase of 0.76% compared to the previous day, while the general index of the Dubai Financial Market closed slightly lower at 2850 points, with both bourses conducting 3785 transactions worth AED290 million over 161 million shares.

Abu DHABI-listed FAB edged up to AED15.76, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank following suit to AED5.75 .