UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) UAE financial markets on Tuesday posted gains of around AED6.5 billion in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips.

The upbeat sentiments saw Dubai's main stocks index edging up 2.00 pct to 2, 532, and ADX closing higher 0.4 pct than the last session at 5,062 .

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Aldar Properties significantly increased to AED3.

25, FAB to AED13.08, and ADQ to AED40.5.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties rose to AED3.59, amid transactions of AED92 million, with Emaar Development following suit, closing higher at AED2.90.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Investments, and Damac were among the winning shares, increasing to AED4.57, AED1.44 and AED1.42, respectively.

A total of 10,424 deals were conducted worth around AED1.15 bn over 719 mn shares in both bourses.