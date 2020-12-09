UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stocks Gain AED6.5 Bn In Market Value

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) UAE financial markets on Tuesday posted gains of around AED6.5 billion in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips.

The upbeat sentiments saw Dubai's main stocks index edging up 2.00 pct to 2, 532, and ADX closing higher 0.4 pct than the last session at 5,062 .

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Aldar Properties significantly increased to AED3.

25, FAB to AED13.08, and ADQ to AED40.5.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties rose to AED3.59, amid transactions of AED92 million, with Emaar Development following suit, closing higher at AED2.90.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Investments, and Damac were among the winning shares, increasing to AED4.57, AED1.44 and AED1.42, respectively.

A total of 10,424 deals were conducted worth around AED1.15 bn over 719 mn shares in both bourses.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Bank Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market Stocks Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

22 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

22 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

24 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

51 minutes ago

US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to Travel to Baku, ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.