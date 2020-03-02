UAE stocks gain AED7.3 bn in midweek session

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) UAE stock exchanges rebounded Monday and gained AED7.3 bn in market capitalisation by the end of today's session, with the ADX General Index closing at 4763, 0.84 pct higher than yesterday's session and DFM edging up 2.5 pct to 2536 points.

The positive sentiments manifested themselves from the very beginning of the day when stock purchase orders outpaced the previous day, amidst a spree of selective purchases targeting blue chips at the banking and property sectors.

The Emirates NBD rose to AED12, followed by Dubai Islamic Bank at AED5.35. Realty blue chips led the bullish trend, with Emaar hitting AED3.43 and Emaar Malls to AED1.55. Aramex closed high as well at AED3.15.

At the capital's bourse, FAB continued its upward streak to AED14, followed by ADCB to AED5.44. Aldar properties maintained the momentum at the property sector, closing at AED2.09.

A total of 6086 deals worth AED420 million were conducted over 184 million shares.