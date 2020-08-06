UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Driven by upbeat sentiments following the H1's positive financial results announced by some of the listed companies in the country's two main bourses, the UAE financial markets posted combined gains of AED8.2 billion in market cap on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index was remarkably up 1.25 percent to 4,359 points today, driven by gains by some of the blue chips, specially powerhouse banking stocks, with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing 1.

35 percent higher at 2,107 pts.

In Abu Dhabi, FAB closed high at AED11.12, followed by ADCB, AED5.11, and Aldar Properties to AED1.76. The Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company capitalised on the H1 positive financial results and closed at AED3.3, with Methaq Takaful Insurance PSC (METHAQ) rising to 61 fils. In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar picked up to AED2.69, Union Properties to 33 fils, Emirates NBD to AED9.35 and Aramex to AED3.40.

A total of 6,065 deals were conducted worth AED405 million over 393 million shares.