UAE Stocks Gain AED8.6 Bn Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Positivity continued to be felt on Monday in the country's two main bourses, earning the trading companies around AED8.6 bn in market cap, driven by the top bank and realty stocks amid aggregate liquidity of AED880 million through the flows of foreign and local companies.

In the capital, the main index closed 0.59 percent higher than the last trading session at 4,569 pts.

Dubai Financial Market likewise remarkably grew 2.03 percent crossing the 3000 mark.

In more detail, FAB closed at AED11.50 , and ADCB at AED5.87. ADNIC jumped to AED4.00 for the first time in a long time. In the DFM, Emirates NDP witnessed intensive trades worth around AED144 million, sending it high to AED11.30. Emaar continued its upward streak to AED2.96 and Union Properties to 32 fils followed by Deyaar Development, 31 fils.

A total of 10,517 deals worth AED880 million were conducted over 570 million shares.

