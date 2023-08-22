Open Menu

UAE Stocks Generate Strong Cash Flows Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) UAE stocks generated strong cash flows Monday as the International Holding Company (IHC) maintained robust performance and closed at AED400.6, following more than AED217.2 million worth of transactions.

Multiply Group gained AED160.7 million in liquidity, closing high at AED3.670. Emirates Insurance Company (EIC) was the best performer and closed high at AED6.930.

However, Abu Dhabi's Index FADGI closed 0.248% down at 9,776.340 pts affected by the low performance of the banking and financial service index which fell 0.

152% down as well the real estate index which closed at 7,948.610 pts, 0.058 % down from the last trading session on Friday. The industrial index yet closed in the green at 5,637.080 pts, 0.101% up.

In Dubai, the general index closed high at 4,053.640 pts, driven by the favourable performance of the real estate and industrial sectors. The Union Properties Company was the best performer and closed 6.960% higher at AED0.415, followed by the Emirates Reem Investments which closed high at AED4.280. Top lender Emirates NBD closed higher 1.180% at AED17.100.

