Open Menu

UAE Stocks Generate Strong Cash Flows Thursday As DFM Hits 8-month High

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as DFM hits 8-month high

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) UAE stock markets Thursday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, defying US Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, while projecting an increase by year-end.

Blue-chip real estate, banking, and energy stocks lead the gainers in the Capital's bourse, as giant property Emaar drove DFM to an 8-year high of 4,179.680 pts, 0.997 percent up from the last trading session.

In Dubai, property blue-chip Emaar led the rally, closing 6.410 percent up at AED7.970, followed by Mashreq Bank, which grew 3.770 percent up to AED165.

00.

Dubai Islamic Bank edged 1.5 percent up to AED5.8 as Dubai Financial Market fared favourably to end in the green at AED1.660, 2.47 percent up from the last trading session.

In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed 0.239 percent higher at 9,845.990 points, buoyed by robust trading over real estate giant Aldar Properties which ended 7.9 percent up at AED5.870. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was among the best performers and closed 2.320 percent up at AED10.600 as Dana Gas and ADNOC Drilling continued their positive performance, closing 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent up at AED0.904 and AED3.940 respectively.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Lead Dubai Financial Market Stocks Gas Market From Best

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes ..

NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes boosting desalination efficien ..

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, ..

Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, COP28 Committee during Climat ..

3 hours ago
 ENEC discusses future collaboration with US busine ..

ENEC discusses future collaboration with US businesses at US-UAE Business Counci ..

3 hours ago
 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science ME Young Ta ..

L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science ME Young Talents Programme honours 11 Ara ..

3 hours ago
 Livestock health &amp; sustainability strategic pr ..

Livestock health &amp; sustainability strategic priority: Abu Dhabi Agriculture ..

3 hours ago
 FTA, UAQ Chamber collaborate to promote tax awaren ..

FTA, UAQ Chamber collaborate to promote tax awareness among businesses

3 hours ago
Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first ele ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first electric scooter race

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family ..

Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family business prorgamme

4 hours ago
 Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Residents Office partners with Nine Yard ..

Abu Dhabi Residents Office partners with Nine Yards to boost real estate investm ..

4 hours ago
 ‘We are not powerless’ to overcome climate cri ..

‘We are not powerless’ to overcome climate crisis, COP28 President-Designate ..

4 hours ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 a key platform for col ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 a key platform for collaboration in archiving and do ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East