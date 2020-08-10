UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks Post AED15 Bn In Market Cap Gains

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) UAE financial markets on Monday posted combined gains of AED15 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments following the positive performance of some of the listed companies, atop of which comes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA).

Despite the cautious lull in today's early trades, Abu Dhabi’s main stocks index edged up 0.

51 pct to 4,353 points with DFM's General Index following suit, and closing slightly higher at 2,093 points.

In ADX, TAQA was the best performer amid intensive trades worth over AED32 million, which sent its share up to AED1.42. Aldar Properties rose to AED1.75 and ADQ to AED35.

In DFM, Emaar picked up to AED2.67, Emaar Properties to AED2.13, and Aramex to AED3.51.

A total of 5,759 deals were conducted worth around AED360 million over 276 million shares.

