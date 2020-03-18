UrduPoint.com
UAE Stocks To Have 5 Percent Decline Limit Effective Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has imposed a 5 percent daily lower fluctuation limit for shares effective Wednesday, March 18th, and until further notice.

A decision towards this effect has been issued by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of SCA, in a bid to mitigate market losses amid a free fall in share prices on coronavirus concerns.

Some shares may be allowed to drop as much as 7 percent as per evaluative criteria subject to SCA's approval, according to decision.

