UAE Strategic Centre For Malaysian Food Products: Malaysian Trade Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Megat Iskandar, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Arab Emirates, said that Malaysia’s processed food exports to the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continued their upward trajectory in 2024, reflecting strong demand for high-quality and halal-certified food products.
The UAE remained the leading destination for Malaysia’s processed food in the region, accounting for 33.3 percent of total MENA exports. Exports to the UAE surged 37.3 per cent, rising from $125.1 million in 2023 to $171.8 million in 2024. “This significant increase highlights the UAE’s role as a strategic hub for Malaysian food products, facilitating wider market access across the GCC and beyond,” he said.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Gulfood 2025, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Iskandar added,” Malaysian exhibitors will present a wide spectrum of F&B products, including sauces and pastes, spices and condiments, frozen food, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, dairy products, Halal-certified products and organic products. This diverse offering reflects the dynamism and quality of the Malaysian F&B sector, catering to a broad international audience”.
“The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is set to spearhead a significant delegation of 91 Malaysian companies and four government agencies at the Gulfood show in Dubai.
This robust participation underscores Malaysia’s strategic focus on expanding F&B exports and solidifying its presence in the global halal market," he added.
“Gulfood, recognised as the world’s largest annual F&B trade exhibition, provides an unparalleled platform for Malaysian businesses to connect with international buyers, establish strategic partnerships, and showcase their diverse range of high-quality products and services," he explained.
Commenting on the event, Dato’ Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE, said, “It’s not just about showcasing products; it’s about forging strategic partnerships, building brand recognition, and gaining valuable market intelligence. We are confident that our participation in Gulfood 2025 will significantly boost Malaysia’s F&B presence on the global stage,”
Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO of MATRADE, said,” Our overarching goal of participating in Gulfood 2025 is to empower Malaysian F&B companies to tap into new international markets and present their innovative solutions to a global audience. Given the increasing demand for Malaysian products overseas, MATRADE is providing extensive support through business matching programmes and market intelligence briefings, ensuring that our companies can make the most of their presence and achieve their export ambitions."
