UAE Strengthens Capacity Among Medical Professionals In Brazil In Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professionals in Brazil in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The UAE today sent a plane carrying over 12 metric tonnes of medical supplies and COVID-19 testing kits to Brazil in furtherance of joint cooperation to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and assist approximately 12,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the delivery, Saeed Abdullah Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chargé d'Affairs of the UAE Embassy in Brazil, said, "Brazil forms an important cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to strengthen and deepen relations with South American nations while building bridges of cooperation on various fronts.

"

Al Shehhi added that the UAE hopes that this cooperation with Brazil will build capacity among the country’s healthcare professionals and offer the necessary protection as they work to fight COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,039 metric tons of supplies to 70 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.

More Stories From Middle East

