UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender equality, women’s empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE is reinforcing its global commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment through a strategic partnership with UN Women.

Signed in March 2024, the partnership involves a US$15 million investment over 3.5 years to elevate women’s status worldwide and support the UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This partnership reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing gender balance, having ranked first in the Arab region for closing the gender gap and first in the Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum.

The Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) builds on the UAE’s achievements in gender equality reforms, aiming to promote women-focused foreign policies globally and provide high-level advisory support to enhance women’s representation in diplomacy. The UAE remains committed to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325, advancing women’s participation in peacebuilding, and contributing to the global women, peace, and security agenda.

The partnership will also accelerate women’s economic empowerment, particularly in African and Latin American countries, and strengthen women’s roles in climate action. It supports the UN Women Liaison Office in the GCC to develop gender equality efforts across the Gulf region.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, said, “With the vision and support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union and Mother of the Nation, the UAE continues to lead in women’s empowerment and gender equality. Through our partnership with UN Women, we aim to support the integration of women’s issues into foreign policy, enhance women’s economic participation, and increase their roles in peacekeeping and security operations.

We are proud to collaborate with the UN Women Liaison Office in the GCC to advance this vision.”

The Strategic Partnership Framework highlights the need for sustainable financing and concrete commitments to address structural barriers to gender equality. By embedding gender considerations in foreign policy and key areas such as women, peace, and security, the partnership seeks to advance priorities, including economic empowerment, climate action, and disaster risk reduction.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, added, “The UAE’s unwavering support for UN Women and the Liaison Office has been instrumental in strengthening regional and international cooperation for women’s empowerment. With the Strategic Partnership Framework, we aim to make significant progress in global gender equality, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to leadership in this area and setting a global example for impactful change.”

The partnership focuses on ensuring the full and equal participation of women in leadership, governance, and peacebuilding, aiming to develop a women-centred foreign policy model that promotes women’s empowerment and contributions to global peace and policy development.

The UAE continues to make strides in gender balance, having risen to seventh place globally and first regionally in the 2024 Gender Equality Index by the United Nations Development Programme, up from 49th in 2015.