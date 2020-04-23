UAE strengthens cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Kyrgyz Republic are working to strengthen cooperation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE sent a plane containing seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to bolster the country’s efforts to contain COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the delivery, Saeed Matar Al-Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said, "This medical support from the UAE comes within the framework of global action to counter COVID-19 through coordination and multilateral cooperation."

"It is our hope that such assistance will advance our Kyrgyz partners’ efforts to contain COVID-19 in the quickest and safest manner possible," Al-Qemzi remarked.