UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strengthens Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE strengthens cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Kyrgyz Republic are working to strengthen cooperation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE sent a plane containing seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to bolster the country’s efforts to contain COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the delivery, Saeed Matar Al-Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said, "This medical support from the UAE comes within the framework of global action to counter COVID-19 through coordination and multilateral cooperation."

"It is our hope that such assistance will advance our Kyrgyz partners’ efforts to contain COVID-19 in the quickest and safest manner possible," Al-Qemzi remarked.

Related Topics

UAE Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

5 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

1 hour ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

1 hour ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

1 hour ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.