UAE strengthens global humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees, displaced persons

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, the UAE has launched a pioneering initiative to mobilise regional and international efforts in providing essential humanitarian aid to refugees and displaced persons from Sudan and neighbouring countries.

In collaboration with several partner nations and representatives of international organisations, the UAE organised a high-level humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba, South Sudan.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering a comprehensive regional and global response to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, coordinating relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and extending support to those in need worldwide.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the visit, officials underscored the urgency of enhancing regional and international cooperation to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan and other affected areas. They emphasised that collective efforts are essential to ensuring the effective delivery and accessibility of aid to civilians through all available channels.

They also commended the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, highlighting its proactive role in working with international stakeholders to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response to crises worldwide.

Vladlen Semivolos, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of South Sudan, lauded the significance of this gathering, which brought together officials from various countries and international organisations.

He stressed that supporting refugees and displaced persons is a shared responsibility requiring intensified international cooperation.

"We in the Russian Federation support and appreciate the UAE’s outstanding and sustained humanitarian role in assisting the Sudanese people. The UAE has launched numerous initiatives that underscore its commitment to strengthening the global humanitarian response to Sudan’s needs," he said.

Similarly, Hassan Abdulaziz Murad from the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) in Bahrain, emphasised that supporting refugees and displaced persons worldwide is crucial for fostering peace and global stability.

He praised the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and its dedication to initiating and participating in numerous international relief initiatives.

Several Sudanese refugees at Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba also expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives and continuous support in providing essential aid.

The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. It recently provided an additional US$200 million in humanitarian aid, bringing the total assistance to US$600.4 million since the conflict began.

Over the past decade, the UAE has extended approximately US$3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people.