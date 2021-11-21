UrduPoint.com

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, has said that the UAE government is keen to strengthen its global partnerships with various countries to transform challenges into opportunities that support the development process and build a better future, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He said said this in a meeting with Dr. Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria, in Dubai. Al Olama also took Dr. Schramböck for a tour at the Emirates Towers in Dubai. The Austrian minister got acquainted with the experiences of Dubai Future Laboratories, Dubai Future Accelerators, Area 2071, and the Artificial Intelligence Office during the tour.

Dr. Schramböck was also briefed on the best practices, techniques and applications of future technology being tested and tried for employment in future vital sectors.

The UAE minister commended cooperation relations between the UAE and Austria, and the great potential to further develop them, especially in the fields of modern technology, digitisation and sustainable solutions.

The two ministers discussed ways to promote cooperation, exchange expertise and successful experiences in the fields of modern technology and artificial intelligence, and to enhance joint work to benefit from digitisation and artificial intelligence solutions in developing future work mechanisms.

The Austrian Minister was briefed on the most prominent digital solutions, technologies and experiences that are being tested within the "Dubai Future Laboratories" and the experience of "Area 2071", which represents an incubator for national initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

