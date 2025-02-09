UAE Strengthens Its Global Leadership In Artificial Intelligence
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The UAE is strengthening its position as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by implementing comprehensive strategies that foster innovation, investment, and supportive legislation. With its advanced infrastructure, adaptive regulatory frameworks, and policies that promote technological advancement, the country continues to attract top AI talent and emerging startups.
While the UAE’s vision for AI extends beyond economic gains, the technology is expected to significantly impact the economy. The country is projected to rank third globally, after China and the US, in AI’s contribution to the economy.
A report by PwC estimates that AI will contribute approximately 13.6% to the UAE’s GDP, amounting to around $100 billion by 2030. Additionally, AI’s contribution to regional economies is expected to grow between 20% and 34%, with the UAE leading due to its strong commitment to AI development and implementation.
According to KPMG International Limited, the UAE’s regulatory framework paves the way for innovations in financial technology and digital payments. Cybersecurity has emerged as a key driver of digital transformation, with the UAE introducing multiple data privacy laws to safeguard personal and organisational information.
On the governmental level, Abu Dhabi aims to become the first AI-powered government. Its recently launched strategy focuses on establishing a robust digital infrastructure, adopting sovereign cloud computing at 100% capacity, and fully automating and digitising government operations.
Nick Redshaw, Oracle's Senior VP of Technology Cloud in MEA and UAE Country Leader, praised the UAE’s leadership for setting an inspiring vision in the AI era.
Ahmed Gamal, business Development Manager- Nvidia AI Solutions at Advanced Integration, a strategic partner of NVIDIA, highlighted the UAE’s transformative progress in AI and technology, positioning it as a model for both regional and international markets.
He noted that the UAE was among the first countries to launch a national AI strategy in 2017 (the UAE Strategy of Artificial Intelligence), aiming to establish itself as a global AI hub by 2031. This strategy focuses on key sectors such as education, healthcare, transportation, and energy.
The UAE has emerged as a premier destination for investment in advanced technology, attracting AI talent and startups. Through government support and strategic partnerships with major global corporations like NVIDIA and Google, the country has secured a distinguished place among the top AI nations worldwide.
Gamal further stated that the UAE is home to numerous global AI projects, and its investments in AI are expected to yield substantial economic benefits in the coming years.
Samer Al Jayyusi, Specialty AI & GenAI Regional Lead - Central & Eastern Europe, middle Ease, Türkiye and Africa, emphasised the UAE’s strategic approach, which combines flexible regulations with ambitious investments in emerging technologies. He noted that the UAE was among the first countries worldwide to implement policies governing AI usage while simultaneously fostering an environment for innovation.
Dr. Akram Awad, Managing Director & Partner with the Boston Consulting Group, underscored the UAE’s competitiveness in AI, attributing its success to a well-developed digital infrastructure and a supportive regulatory and investment ecosystem.
He also highlighted that the country has witnessed a 40% increase in AI professionals since 2022, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for AI talent and expertise.
