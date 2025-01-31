UAE strengthens its global media presence with Condé Nast’s Middle East expansion

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Dubai hosted a landmark event celebrating Condé Nast’s expansion in the middle East, highlighting the UAE’s growing influence in global media, fashion, and tourism.

A landmark evening for Condé Nast saw the celebration of the launch of its four flagship brands: Vogue Arabia, GQ Middle East, Architectural Digest Middle East and Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, through a series of exclusive events in Dubai.

The event gathered Condé Nast’s top executives and editorial leaders to discuss the company’s strategic vision for the region and to honour the Condé Nast Traveller Gold List 2025: The Icons of Hospitality.

Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue, emphasised the significance of Condé Nast’s presence in Dubai, noting that it marks the first time a global media company is fully operating its titles in the city.

She highlighted the region’s deep appreciation for art, culture, and craftsmanship, stressing that Vogue and GQ will actively celebrate and integrate these elements into their editorial approach.

Manuel Arnaut, Head of Editorial Content for Vogue Arabia, added that the region is home to exceptional designers and unique craftsmanship, and integrating these traditions with the global Vogue platform will be a key priority.

Roger Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Condé Nast, highlighted the Middle East’s rapid growth in the global tourism sector, positioning Dubai as the ideal location for the Condé Nast Traveller Gold List Awards.

He also emphasised that this expansion strengthens Condé Nast’s presence in the region, allowing Middle Eastern creativity to become part of the company’s global network.

Thomas Khoury, Managing Director of Condé Nast Middle East, spoke about the company’s commitment to producing high-quality journalism and engaging storytelling tailored to Middle Eastern audiences. He highlighted the significance of establishing a fully operational base in the UAE and how this move aligns with the country’s ambitious vision for the future.

Amine Jreissati, Head of Editorial Content for GQ Middle East, focused on Dubai’s role as a central hub for fashion and media. He stressed that Dubai’s global connectivity will help amplify regional talent and creativity on an international scale.

The event reinforced Dubai’s status as a key player in the global media landscape, with Condé Nast’s expansion aligning with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a world-leading hub for tourism, fashion and innovation.