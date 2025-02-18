UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the 2nd cycle of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award, marking a pioneering step to further elevate the UAE's global leadership in environmental sustainability.

The initiative seeks to foster excellence and innovation in environmental practices, while recognising outstanding projects and initiatives dedicated to protecting and sustaining the environment across the nation.

As part of the announcement of 2025 as the Year of Community, EAD aims, through the launch of the second cycle of the award, to expand its reach across the UAE, encompassing various segments of society and recognising individuals and institutions for their outstanding environmental contributions. It will also introduce the Emirates Environmental Excellence Model (EEEM), a comprehensive framework designed to elevate environmental performance, strengthen compliance with sustainability standards, and encourage groundbreaking research and innovation, by aligning with global best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD, emphasised the UAE’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, highlighting the award’s strategic role in advancing the nation’s environmental vision.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “The UAE has always been a beacon of environmental leadership, guided by the principles of sustainability, innovation, and responsibility. Our environment is our most valuable asset, and it is our duty to protect and sustain it for future generations. This effort began many years ago and has grown day by day thanks to the attention paid by the wise leadership, with its foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed.

“The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award, with its vision, goes beyond mere recognition and appreciation of efforts. It serves as a platform to inspire individuals, institutions, and businesses to lead the way in sustainability. In its second cycle, the award has expanded to encompass the entire UAE, reflecting our commitment to fostering a culture of environmental excellence across the nation. This expansion solidifies our objective of establishing a new global benchmark for environmental sustainability that aligns with the nation’s vision to remain a global leader in environmental innovation, setting an example for international models."

He also underscored the collective responsibility required to address sustainability challenges.

He said, “Environmental responsibility is not the responsibility of a single entity; it requires the commitment of all sectors – government agencies, businesses, academic institutions, and individuals. This award serves as a platform to unite efforts, foster knowledge-sharing, and drive meaningful impact that extends beyond borders.

“We are at a defining moment in our environmental journey. The decisions we make today will define the legacy we leave for future generations. The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award is an open invitation to all – scientists, businesses, policymakers, and young leaders – to come together and drive meaningful change. Let us commit to building a future that is not only sustainable but also thriving, resilient, and inclusive.”

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, elaborated on the award’s role in fostering sustainability-driven innovation and inspiring action across all sectors: “Sustainability is not a choice; it is a necessity. The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award represents our unwavering commitment to not only safeguarding our natural heritage but also driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and highlighting the UAE's pioneering role in addressing global environmental challenges. This award recognises and amplifies the efforts of those who are making a tangible impact. We are confident that the award will inspire a new wave of environmental stewardship and contribute to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.

“The second cycle of the award aligns with international sustainability goals, and through the integration of innovative assessment mechanisms and global benchmarking, we are setting a new standard for environmental excellence.

To tackle complex environmental challenges and align with international sustainability standards, we have developed the Emirates Environmental Excellence Model (EEEM) – a transformative framework that seamlessly integrates the UAE’s environmental vision with internationally recognised benchmarks.

Anchored in the CARE principles – Commit, Act, Research, and Engage – the model goes beyond merely recognising outstanding achievements, but also empowers participants to innovate, collaborate, and accelerate impactful environmental change.

“We believe in the power of youth and emerging leaders to drive sustainable transformation. Therefore, this award includes categories dedicated to young environmental advocates, pioneering researchers, and institutions committed to groundbreaking environmental solutions. By honouring these changemakers and celebrating their impactful contributions to society through environmental community service, environmental volunteering, and innovative environmental initiatives, we are reinforcing the culture of shared environmental responsibility. We are also committed to strengthening participation across sectors engaging both small and large institutions, by recognising sustainable business models and encouraging corporate social responsibility. By honouring these changemakers, we support the national transition to a circular economy and invest in the future of environmental innovation."

The second cycle of this year’s award includes restructuring the award categories to more effectively recognise a diverse range of contributions, including the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal, which honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership in environmental sustainability and impactful contributions to conservation efforts. The medal includes several subcategories, such as the Environmental Changemaker Medal, which recognises individuals that have made significant environmental contributions in institutional, educational, voluntary, and awareness-raising sectors, as well as the Environmental Creativity Pioneers Medal, which honours those employing creative approaches to addressing environmental challenges and raising environmental awareness.

Additionally, there is the Environmental Youth Advocates Medal, honouring young leaders (under 25) who have developed innovative solutions to environmental challenges and sustainability initiatives, as well as the Optimal Natural Resource User Medal, which recognises sustainable practices in the use of natural resources by hunters, farmers, and falconers.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Research Award also includes two subcategories under the main award categories. These include the Research Institute category, which honours research institutions working on sustainability and environmental issues, and the Environmental Research Project category, which targets environmental research focused on sustainable development and is open to university professors, graduate students, and academics in environmental research.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Performance Award, which targets public and private sector organisations, factories, and non-profit entities implementing exemplary environmental initiatives, features two subcategories: one for small and medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 250 employees, and another for large companies and institutions with more than 250 employees.

Honourees for both subcategories will be awarded for implementing exemplary environmental performance initiatives under the main environmental performance category.

The final award category is the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Corporate Initiatives Award, which honours outstanding environmental initiatives either through collaboration between multiple entities or initiatives led by organisations in partnership with the community, resulting in a positive environmental impact.

