UAE stresses commitment to supporting global efforts to promote tourism

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The UAE stressed its commitment to supporting the global efforts to promote the tourism sector and ensure a safe travel experience, as well as to the international recommendations related to the response to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The country made this statement while participating in a remote meeting of G20 Ministers of Tourism, represented by Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, SMEs.

The G20 Tourism Ministers, met under Saudi Arabia’s G20 Presidency, to address the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; promote recovery of the travel and tourism sector and realise its potential to drive faster economic recovery post health crisis; maximise the sector's contribution to inclusive and sustainable development; and further develop the sector as a key and resilient industry, contributing to the global economy and generating decent work.

During the meeting, Al Falasi stated that the unconventional conditions faced by the entire world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created many changes, not only in the tourism sector but in all daily activities and behaviours of billions of people around the globe.

"In the UAE, we believe that there is an opportunity with every challenge, and being exposed to shocks makes us stronger in the face of crises. Therefore, we are confident that the tourism sector, despite being the most affected by the global pandemic, will recover and become stronger and more flexible when facing future challenges," he said.

Tourism is one of the key drivers of comprehensive social development, as it helps diversify and protect natural and cultural resources, he added, noting that the tourism and travel sector accounted for nearly 10.3 percent of global GDP and 330 million direct and indirect jobs in 2019.

Al Falasi then highlighted the importance of developing a more sustainable environment for the tourism sector, considering the opportunities for resuming the sector’s activities, along with adhering to relevant health and preventive measures.

Policies that support and motivate tourism and travel companies and airlines are still necessary, to ensure their business continuity, he further added, noting that facilitating a safe, flawless and sustainable travel experience is key to recovery, as well as the key role of advanced technologies and digital transformation in the sector’s business continuity.

He also presented the UAE’s experience in addressing the challenges imposed on the sector by the global crisis, as the country was among the first in the region to provide related incentives and facilitation and was the fastest to adapt to this crisis, due to its advanced digital and technological infrastructure.

The UAE is continuing to implement initiatives that aim to enhance tourism innovation and enable SMEs and innovation centres to find solutions to the challenges resulting from the pandemic, Al Falasi said in conclusion.

The ministers highlighted the crucial role of tourism as a means of sustainable socio-economic development. The sector accounted for 28 percent of the world’s service exports in 2019, and it generates a greater impact on domestic economies than overall exports. The sector also has a workforce comprised of 54 percent women, compared to 39 percent in the broader global economy.

''We stress that the travel and tourism sector is one of the most heavily impacted sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an anticipated 60-80 percent decline in international tourism in 2020. We recognise that COVID-19 may result in a paradigm shift for the travel and tourism sector,'' said the ministers in a joint communique at the end of the meeting.

''We will continue promoting efforts by both the public and private sectors to facilitate travel and support initiatives such as those which streamline travel and visa processes, and improve safety and security, recognising the sovereign right of States to control the entry of foreign nationals,'' the stressed.

''We acknowledge that the pandemic has created challenges and opportunities in crisis management in the travel and tourism sector. In order to improve response capabilities to uncertain and volatile crises and rebuild the trust of travellers, we commit to continue sharing knowledge, experiences, and good practices in each phase as follows: (i) prevention and preparedness, (ii) response, and (iii) recovery; and recognise the importance of efficient crisis communications during the sector’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,'' the added.