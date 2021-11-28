UrduPoint.com

UAE Stresses Importance Of Concerted International Efforts To Combat Human Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human trafficking

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The UAE has stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to combat human trafficking during the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on the appraisal of the Global Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The UAE praised the plan as "an important tool for unifying global efforts" and emphasised its commitment to action on the issue.

The UAE highlighted its National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, which was established in 2007 and has created a variety of initiatives and programmes on the issue.

In its statement, the UAE noted three critical areas part of its national strategy to combat human trafficking. The areas are prevention and capacity building nationally and regionally, victim-centred legal and social protection, and promoting and committing to international cooperation.

The UAE noted its launch of awareness programmes and campaigns to inform individuals about the dangers of human trafficking, ways to stay safe, and methods to report human trafficking.

The UAE intensified its efforts to develop preventive plans and measures to protect victims of trafficking, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement highlighted the UAE’s ‘Specialist Programme to Combat Trafficking in Persons,’ the first of its kind in the region, which helps subject matter experts, including law enforcement officers, acquire the research and investigative skills to detect and prevent these crimes locally and regionally.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the region to pass legislation criminalising human trafficking. The UAE also continues to review and update its laws to serve and support the interests of victims of human trafficking at all stages, mainly by providing them comprehensive healthcare and support for their psychological well-being.

The UAE has founded several institutions that provide care and accommodation for victims, including the Abu Dhabi Centre for Shelter and Humanitarian Care. The UAE has also established care centres and a fund to support victims of trafficking. The country has signed memoranda of understanding with countries to enhance cooperation and combat trafficking and protect victims.

The country also highlighted the "Abu Dhabi Dialogue," which has organised consultations between relevant Asian countries.

In conclusion, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating human trafficking through multilateral cooperation, working closely with UN Human Rights Council members during the UAE’s tenure on the Council starting January 2022. The UAE also reaffirmed its support to the "Group of Friends Against Human Trafficking" of which the UAE is an active member.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi January All Asia

Recent Stories

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.